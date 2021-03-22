(WFSB) - Car experts are always coming out with new technology to make drivers’ next ride safer.
Smart technology
Smart tire technology exists, with tire companies adding special sensors to certain tires.
The sensors can tell drivers when tires are under-inflated and worn out.
Or they could warn them about a nail in the tread that, in a couple days, will make the tire pressure warning light come on. They might even help them drive better, stop sooner and get better gas mileage.
At this point, they're mostly used on very expensive performance tires.
Setting sail
Cruise lines are making plans to sail again this summer.
Tired of waiting for the CDC, at least three major lines have found an alternative way forward.
The latest announcements came from Royal Caribbean International, which will sail a ship from Nassau, The Bahamas, to Cozumel, Mexico, and sister line celebrity cruises, which will explore southern Caribbean itineraries from St. Maarten.
Additional cruise lines are expected to follow with similar announcements in the coming days and weeks.
No more cheap flights
The era of dirt-cheap flights is ending as more Americans take to the skies.
The cheapest domestic leisure airfares, which include those promotional fares that airlines send to customers’ inboxes, were $59.48 as of March 15, still 26 percent lower than a similar week in 2019 but up more than 6 percent on the week, according to Harrell Associates.
Stock market update
The Dow fell on Friday.
Banks sold off on the threat of higher interest rates and how that could slow down spending.
