(WFSB) - The IRS says the monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July.
Plus, new unemployment claims continue to drop in Connecticut.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for April 16.
Weekly claims
Weekly unemployment claims fell again in Connecticut to about 7,000 in the week ending April 10.
That was a drop of 200 as the state continues its reopening.
Nationwide jobless claims fell to lowest since March 2020.
Child tax payments
American families can expect to start receiving half of the child tax payments in a few months, and the other half when they file their 2021 tax return next year.
IRS commissioner Charles Rettig confirmed the payments will be monthly starting in July.
Under the law, families under certain incomes will receive a $3,000 annual benefit per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.
Amazon subscribers
Amazon now has more than 200 million subscribers to its Amazon Prime service, CEA Jeff Bezos wrote in his final annual letter to shareholders.
Prime Video is part of the Amazon Prime Service.
For comparison, Netflix had about 204 million worldwide subscribers at the end of 2020, with Disney+ now above 100 million.
Stock market update
The Dow surpassed 34,000 after strong earnings and economic data.
Retail sales jumped in March and jobless claims fell to pandemic low last week.
