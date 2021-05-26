(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for May 26.
New pipeline rules
We may soon see new rules for pipelines after the recent cyber-attack.
The Transportation Security Administration will issue new orders that would require pipeline operators to notify it when they are targets or victims of cyberattacks, according to senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security.
The action, expected this week, also will require each company to designate a point person for cybersecurity.
Weapons ban
Etsy is expanding its weapons ban starting this week, prohibiting the sale of all gun parts and accessories attached to firearms.
The global online marketplace has long prohibited the sale of weapons, including guns and most gun parts.
Electric vehicles
President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles.
The focus instead will be on taking those parts and assembling batteries locally.
This is part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, according to Fox Business.
The plan is a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals.
Stock market update
Stocks closed lower Tuesday after a weaker-than-expected reading on consumer confidence.
Consumer confidence remains higher than last year, “but is not at pre-COVID levels.”
