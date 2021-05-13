(WFSB) - The government wants to pay the internet bill, at least for a month.
Plus, many college graduates said the debt wasn’t worth it.
Here is the Morning Business Report for May 13.
Not worth the loan
A recent Ramsey study on "The State of Personal Finance" found that 53 percent of those who took out student loans to pay for college regret doing so, and 43 percent regret going to college altogether.
The debt, many respondents said, has led to sleepless nights and daily worry about money.
Internet discount
You may be eligible for a $50 monthly coronavirus pandemic discount on your home broadband bill.
The emergency broadband benefit program was included as part of the roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in Dec. 2020 and signed by then President Donald Trump. It set aside $3.2 billion for the Federal Communications Commission to cover the program.
People can find out if they are eligible by going to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
Wind farm
The U.S. gives the go-ahead for its first major offshore wind farm.
It will be located in waters off the coast of Massachusetts.
The Vineyard Wind Project, it said, was expected to generate 3,600 jobs and “provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses.
Stock market update
U.S. consumer prices, what people pay for food, gas, and raw materials, surged 4.2 percent in April. That was the biggest jump since 2008.
Stocks plummeted with the Dow falling 680 points.
