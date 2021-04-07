(WFSB) – Fifty-three percent of Americans who took on a pandemic hobby went into credit card debt as a result.
Plus, New York City is considering a casino, but could that hurt Connecticut’s gaming business?
Here’s the Morning Business Report for April 7.
Another regional casino bid
A bid to open a New York City casino emerges in state budget talks.
Legislative sources said Gov. Andrew Cuomo was behind a proposal that included the creation of a “community advisory board” in New York City to weigh on a site for a casino in the Big Apple, potentially in Manhattan.
There is opposition though.
Connecticut-based gaming operations could face competition if a New York casino were to be built.
Jobs study
A new study by global staffing firm Robert Half shows that about one in three professionals currently working from home due to the pandemic would look for a new job if required to be in the office full time.
Nearly half of all employees surveyed said they prefer a hybrid work arrangement, where they can divide time between the office and another location.
Hobby woes
About six in 10 Americans took on a new hobby over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, according to a new report from LendingTree.
Unfortunately, more than half of those who did wound up taking on credit card debt as a result.
The most popular hobby among those who started one during the pandemic was reading at 61 percent. That was followed by baking or cooking, gardening, meditation, and writing.
Stock market update
The Dow falls nearly 100 points from a record high.
Shares of airlines and cruise lines continued their recent gains.
