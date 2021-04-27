(WFSB) - The Food and Drug Administration is poised to ban menthol cigarettes this week.
Plus, a Connecticut-based company is rebounding as we emerge from the pandemic.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 27.
Otis on the rebound
Shares of Connecticut-based elevator maker Otis Worldwide pop on COVID-19 rebound news.
It sees that demanding continuing for the rest of the year.
Otis suffered as businesses shut down and projects were halted.
The company used the call to boast about big project wins in the quarter. In addition to its three times square, known as the Thomson Reuters Building, Otis will also be supplying more than 1,000 elevators for a new metropolis near Beijing for residential communities and was chosen to install 92 escalators for the Munich Metro, it said.
No more menthols?
The FDA appears likely to move to ban menthol in cigarettes this week.
Its decision would not ban menthol immediately, but rather kick off the rule-making process to do so, which could take years.
Spotify price increase
Spotify is increasing the price of its premium family plan in the U.S. As of April 30, it will cost $16 per month, up from $15 monthly, to get up to six in the same household access to the company's ad-free listening experience.
Spotify announced the price hike in an email it sent to current subscribers.
Stock market update
The Nasdaq set its first record since February as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings reports, including from some of the biggest technology companies.
The Federal Reserve meets beginning Tuesday and probably won’t raise interest rates, but will talk about how it sees the economy.
