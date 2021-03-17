(WFSB) - Electric vehicles could someday be just a few thousand dollars.
Plus, Pfizer may be thinking of increasing the price of the COVID vaccine.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 17.
Pfizer’s ‘opportunity’
Pfizer said it sees a “significant opportunity” to charge more for the groundbreaking shot once it gets to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s chief financial officer said in an earnings call, any price increase wouldn’t happen until 2022 at the earliest.
Pfizer is currently charging the U.S. government $19.50 a dose, well below the $150 or $175 per dose it typically pulls in for a vaccine.
Returning to work
Roughly half of Americans want to return to the office at least some of the time, but mostly to see their work friends, not their bosses.
Workplace technology firm Envoy found that 48 percent of workers would like a mix of working from home and coming into the office, with 41 percent saying they'd be willing to trade a higher salary for the ability to work remotely part of the time
It also found 60 percent of us adults want their employers to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory to return to the office.
Cheap electric vehicles
Morgan Stanley said electric vehicles could be as cheap as $5,000 someday.
The bank expects electric vehicle prices to continue to drop for the next decade at least.
Plummeting EV prices could render gas-powered cars completely obsolete.
Stock market update
Stocks faded lower Tuesday as the federal reserve begins a meeting on the economy and interest rates.
The S&P 500 set a new high before turning lower.
