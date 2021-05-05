(WFSB) – A look at how is Connecticut for working moms; plus, Sikorsky demonstrates autonomous flight technology for the U.S. Army.

Here is the Morning Business Report for May 5.

Sikorsky demonstration

The U.S. Army teamed up with Sikorsky to successfully demonstrate an S-70 Black Hawk Helicopter with autonomous flight technology.

The demonstration opens up the possibility of future pilotless helicopters.

The aircraft is being developed to take part in the Army’s future vertical lift program.

It uses Sikorsky’s matrix software and hardware for autonomous flight.

No kids on cruises

Kids might be banned from cruise ships when cruising restarts.

That’s because cruise lines are under pressure to restart operations out of U.S. ports with a mandate that almost all passengers show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine — something that children under the age of 16 can’t get yet.

Best states for working moms

Best and worst states for working moms: Where CT ranks The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its report on 2021's Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

Connecticut ranks very high for working moms.

WalletHub puts the state 3rd best.

Connecticut was in the top ten for quality of childcare, work-life balance and job opportunities for moms.

Massachusetts was the top state.

Stock market update

The Nasdaq dropped 1.9 percent in the worst session since March as tech stocks sell off.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talked about the possibility of higher interest rates.

Rising rates could slow down the economy and prevent it from getting overheated.