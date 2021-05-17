(WFSB) - A massive database of fake Amazon reviews has been exposed.
Plus, Memorial Day basics will cost more this year.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 17.
Price hikes and shortages
Americans will face several prices hikes and shortages this Memorial Day.
From chicken to gas, it's getting harder to come by items as supply-chain issues.
If people haven't rented out a vacation home yet, it might be too late to find one this year. Eighty-five percent of vacation rentals in Cape Cod, the Outer Banks, and along the Jersey Shore are booked through August, Vrbo said.
Job losses
More than a third of U.S. workers changed employers or lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic, double the typical level in the previous two decades.
An Arizona State University and Virginia Commonwealth study found among workers who had a job in February 2020, almost 37 percent were no longer with their employer a year later.
Millions of workers who lost their jobs in the spring of 2020 were back at work in March this year, and the paper implies that the recovery is largely due to people finding new jobs rather than returning to their old employers.
Fake Amazon reviews
A major source of fake Amazon reviews lurks out there.
A server containing direct messages between Amazon vendors and customers who provide fake reviews was discovered by the cybersecurity website “Safety Detectives.”
Described as an "organized fake reviews scam," the server contains over 13 million records, about 7 gigabytes of data, potentially involving more than 200,000 people in unethical activities, the SafetyDetectives report said.
Stock market update
Stocks jumped Friday led by technology shares and reopening trades.
Stocks were higher after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased guidelines, saying that in most settings fully-vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.
