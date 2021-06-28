(WFSB) - Lego unveiled a brick prototype made from recycled plastic.
Plus, a Wall Street Journal study found a link between state’s enhanced weekly jobless benefits and its unemployment rate.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 28.
Jobless claims
The number of jobless benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in states canceling enhanced and extended payments this month, suggesting that ending the aid could push more people to take jobs.
The Wall Street Journal study found the extended benefits worsened the workforce issues businesses are facing.
The federal benefits are set to expire in early September, but states can opt out before then.
Recycled Legos
The Lego Group is one step closer to reaching its goal of making all its products from sustainable material by 2030.
Lego said the plastic from discarded bottles makes up the first brick to meet the company's "strict quality and safety requirements."
It will be "some time" before bricks made from recycled material can be purchased, Lego said. The company will continue to test and develop the products.
Southwest Airlines minimum wage
Southwest Airlines plans to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour to retain and attract employees as the economy and aviation industry rebound.
More than 7,000 existing employees stand to benefit from the move when it begins august first.
Stock market update
The S&P 500 climbs to another record led and notches its best week since February.
Bank stocks led the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.