(WFSB) - Poultry prices soar to a record high.
Plus, home rentals jump the most in 15 years.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 16.
Rentals
Rents for single-family homes just saw the largest gains in nearly 15 years.
Single-family rents were up 5.3 percent year-over-year in April, rising from a 2.4 percent increase in April 2020, according to Corelogic.
The rent gains are across all price categories.
Poultry prices
Chicken-sandwich fever is leading to record high prices of poultry.
Bloomberg noticed it and said chicken prices are up for eight straight months.
The surge comes after several large fast-food restaurant chains recently launched fried-chicken sandwiches in a bid to match Popeyes’ 2019 viral success.
Lumber prices
Prices of lumber dropped from record highs, spurred by the economic reopening and potentially pointed to an eventual return to normalcy.
Futures prices for lumber ended Tuesday at one per thousand board feet, down 41 percent from the record of $1,711.20 reached in early May. Futures have declined 14 of the past 16 trading days.
Stock market update
Stocks fell slightly on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipping from their respective records.
Producer prices rose in May by the most on record as the reopening of the U.S. economy from lockdowns gathered momentum.
