(WFSB) – CBD for pets could be a fast-growing industry and a tech analyst says electric vehicle stocks could soar 50 percent this year.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 2.
Rethinking electric vehicle stocks
One analyst says said he expects the electric vehicle industry to grow into a $5 trillion market over the next decade.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives thinks there’s enough room in the market for more than just Tesla.
In 2020, market research firm Fortune Business Insights valued it at around $250 billion.
Busy airports
The number of Americans traveling through airports is regularly topping a million a day.
The TSA said on the last day of the month, Feb. 28, the number of passengers passing through airports nationwide surpassed 1.19 million.
CBD for pets
Martha Stewart said CBD for pets will be a $10 billion dollar industry in two years.
The entrepreneur said she has recently taken a financial interest in companies that provide CBD for pets.
Stewart said CBD for pets is geared for dogs that need calmness, wellness and mobility help.
Stock market update
Stocks rocketed higher as interest rates dropped and more Americans were vaccinated.
One Morgan Stanley analyst, Mike Wilson, told CNBC that we’ve seen a crash in COVID cases and hospitalizations, and may be able to reopen sooner than expected.
