(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for April 1.
Thinking about retirement
Experts say people should really be thinking about retirement even if they’re far off.
A new report says people should be putting more money into retirement.
PWC says 1 in 4 Americans have no retirement savings and those who are saving aren’t putting away enough to cover costs in retirement.
Cannabis stocks
Cannabis stocks have risen as New York State legalizes marijuana.
Analysts from Cantor Fitzgerald and Stifel estimated that New York could become a $5 billion cannabis market by 2025.
In New York, 40 percent of tax revenue from cannabis sales will go toward a new fund to support economic and social-equity programs.
Toilet paper prices
The maker of Scott Toilet Paper and Huggies Diapers will soon start charging more for its consumer products to counter rising commodity costs.
Kimberly Clark said prices will go up in the mid-to-high single digits as wood pulp prices increase.
Nearly all price hikes take effect in late June and impact baby and childcare, adult care, and Scott bathroom tissue businesses.
Stock market update
The Dow slipped 85 points.
While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite climbed.
The S&P almost hit a record high close.
