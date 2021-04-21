(WFSB) - A possible pork shortage could strike during summer months.
Plus, Taco Bell will start reusing hot sauce packets.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for April 21.
Reusing sauce packets
Taco Bell said that more than 8 billion sauce packets are used every year in the United States, a massive number that's potentially environmentally damaging.
The restaurant chain will launch a recycling pilot program later this year and says participation will be simple and involve free shipping.
Possible pork shortage
Experts predict that as BBQs and cook-outs return this summer, the supply of pork products could be further stressed.
Some experts are predicting that outdoor events, like BBQs and cookouts, will be extremely popular this summer, Business Insider reports. This is because while most Americans will be vaccinated by then, they’ll likely prefer outdoor events over indoor experiences.
There has reportedly been a shortage of hogs for over a year now.
Matchbox goes green
Toy car maker Matchbox goes green with EV models.
Matchbox is adding electric vehicles to its lineup.
This fall, they also will launch a fuel station and garage playset, with EV charging stations.
Stock market update
The Dow closes 250 points lower for back-to-back losses.
The reopening plays lead the decline.
Airlines and cruises lines led the losses.
