(WFSB) - The U.S. will reportedly give ransomware hacks similar priority as terrorism.
Plus, an SBA watchdog saw a 20,000 percent increase in complaints during COVID-19.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 4.
SBA receives complaints
The Small Business Administration inspector general’s office received more than 150,000 complaints about everything from fraud and abuse to the SBA’s customer service over the last year.
That is a 20,000 percent increase from normal and 150 years’ worth of what the watchdog would normally see.
Most of the complaints were about fraud, others centered on ID theft.
Ransomware attacks
The U.S. Department of Justice is elevating investigations of ransomware attacks to that of terrorism.
In an exclusive report, Reuters said internal guidance sent to U.S. attorney's offices across the country said information about ransomware investigations in the field should be centrally coordinated with a recently created task force in Washington.
Recently, the government has said Russian hackers are behind cyber-attacks on U.S. energy and food companies.
Ford sales
Ford’s electrified vehicle sales surge 184 percent in May.
More than 10,300 electrified vehicles were sold last month, with the F-150 Powerboost and Escape providing the largest boost, the automaker said.
The escape alone saw a 125 percent growth in electrified sales over the past year and a 132 percent increase in hybrid sales from a year ago.
Stock market update
The major averages closed lower on Thursday.
Weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low, but investors were cautious ahead of Friday’s monthly jobs report.
