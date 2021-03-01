(WFSB) - Egg prices might be going up soon and the Texas winter storm is to blame.
Plus, the northeast dominates the list of best colleges and universities.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 1.
School rankings
The northeast has more than half of the nation’s top 10 small schools and midsize schools in the Wall Street Journal college rankings.
Schools with fewer than 3,000 undergraduates are considered small in these rankings, those with 3,000 to 10,000 undergrads are midsize.
Harvard University is the top-ranked midsize school in the northeast and is the highest-ranked college of any size in the country. Yale was among the top 10 overall nationwide.
Wesleyan University in Middletown was 10th best midsize college.
UConn was 7th best large college.
Holiday donations up
The Salvation Army said donations over Christmas were up 27 percent despite the pandemic.
Charities were worried about donations as many people were out of work and the Salvation Army especially was concerned since so much of their collections take place at malls and transit centers.
The Salvation Army brought in $557 million in 2020 and that money will help pay for food, shelter, and social services to more than 30 million Americans.
The price of eggs
The disastrous snow and ice storm in Texas last week could mean higher chicken and egg prices for Americans.
The severe weather forced Sanderson Farms, the third-biggest U.S. chicken producer, to euthanize 545,000 baby chicks at hatcheries in the state.
More than 700,000 eggs were also destroyed. That means fewer pounds of chicken reaching grocery stores in the coming months.
Stock market update
The Dow swung wildly Friday to close near its session low as Wall Street struggled to shake off fears of rapidly rising rates.
Rising interest rates are a worry because it could slow down spending and therefore the economy.
