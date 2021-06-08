(WFSB) - One of Sikorsky's helicopters is getting an upgrade, so which company is coming to help?
Sikorsky Contract
Curtis Wright’s Defense Solutions was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin to upgrade the mission computer and flight management computer on the U.S. Navy’s fleet of Sikorsky seahawk helicopters.
The initial contract is valued at $24 million.
The estimated lifetime value of the contract is $70 million.
Under the multi-year contract, shipments began in December 2020.
AMC Stock
A half-dozen AMC leaders are cashing in on the "meme stock" madness.
Four AMC executives and a pair of directors unloaded more than $8 million worth of shares last week, according to regulatory filings.
The stock sales occurred as shares of the world's largest theater chain skyrocketed, in large part, because it's a favorite of traders who follow Reddit's WallStreetBets page.
Shortage of Starbucks Items
Starbucks says it's running out of some items.
Several customers have taken to social media to vent about local stores running out of menu items, such as pastries, sandwiches, syrups, bases, iced coffee, and cups.
Starbucks says it's experiencing supply chain issues.
Stock Market Update
The Dow fell 126 points Monday for its worst daily performance since May 19.
Investors are awaiting new inflation signals later this week following Friday’s jobs report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.