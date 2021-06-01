(WFSB) - Memorial Day weekend travel signaled a return to normalcy.
Plus, target just took a big step back to normal.
Here is the Morning Business Report for June 1.
Target opens fitting rooms
Target has started to reopen its fitting rooms after keeping them shuttered for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While some dressing rooms reopened at the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, the retailer confirmed to USA Today that the plan is all stores' fitting rooms are expected to reopen on Tuesday.
Legal cannabis sales rise
Legal cannabis sales shot up to $17.5 billion during the pandemic as dispensaries helped Americans stock up on marijuana.
Dispensaries navigated changing regulations and markets to find new ways to reach customers.
Cannabinoid market research firm BDSA said sales of legal cannabis were up 46 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.
Travel starts to return to normal
Americans took the opportunity to return to more normal travel patterns over the long holiday weekend.
The Transportation Safety Administration on Friday reported via Twitter that it had screened 1.96 million passengers, airport workers and aircrew.
It’s the most passengers screened since the start of the pandemic.
Stock market update
Stocks ended the week higher on good economic data despite inflation.
The May employment report, due Friday, “looms large” after a disappointing payrolls number in April.
