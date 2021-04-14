(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for April 14.
Tax evasion
The head of the IRS calculated that tax evasion in the U.S. may total $1 trillion a year, a figure that is multiples higher than previous estimates from the federal government.
The IRS chief says tax evasion has been up drastically in recent years.
IRS commissioner Charles Rettig says IRS funding boost could add nearly 5,000 auditors.
CT’s infrastructure
Connecticut got a C-minus for its infrastructure from the White House.
The report says in Connecticut there are 248 bridges and over 2,100 miles of highway in poor condition.
Over the next 20 years, Connecticut’s drinking water infrastructure will require $4 billion in additional funding.
The report cards highlighted 12 areas in each state President Biden says would be addressed under his transportation plan, including roads and bridges, public transportation, drinking water, housing, childcare, veterans’ health and more.
Toilet paper update
Apparently, we have enough toilet paper for now.
Toilet paper sales in January were 4.3 percent lower than the same month last year, before the onset of COVID-19 spurred consumers to amass rolls by the dozen, according to the Wall Street Journal.
That was followed by a 14 percent year-over-year slide in February and a 33 percent plunge in March.
Stock market update
The S&P 500 closed at record.
The Nasdaq added 1 percent as stocks shake off J&J vaccine halt and higher inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.