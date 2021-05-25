(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for May 25.
Tent demand
Demand for tents is soaring ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Americans planning to get out and camp this weekend may find it difficult to find a spot alone.
Global ecommerce company Pattern said consumer demand this spring for camping tents is up 97 percent compared to the same period in 2020 and up 85 percent compared to 2019, indicating consumers should be bracing for what might be the busiest camping season ever.
Netflix gaming
Netflix is looking to create some sort of game subscription service, similar to Apple Arcade.
Reportedly, it already started looking for games industry executives to poach.
According to the information, Netflix has approached a number of "veteran game industry executives" about joining the company.
The report said Netflix is exploring launching an Apple Arcade-style bundle of games, with no ads.
Netflix executives have said they would like to expand interactive entertainment options.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation shares
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sold all its shares of Apple and Twitter earlier this year.
The foundation's trust sold the shares for hundreds of millions of dollars.
The stock sale took place before the couple announced they are getting a divorce.
Stock market update
Stocks closed broadly higher on wall street as investors regained an appetite for risk following two straight weeks of losses.
The S&P 500 rose 1 percent Monday, with tech stocks leading the gains.
