(WFSB) – Seven percent of Americans don’t use the internet at all.
Plus, a German insurer may look at buying Hartford Financial.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 6.
The Hartford counteroffer
Chubb’s $23 billion takeover offer for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Has prompted Germany’s Allianz to study the feasibility of a counteroffer.
Bloomberg reports Europe’s biggest insurer is discussing its options with potential advisers.
The report says while Allianz views Hartford as one of the remaining properties and casualty insurance targets with scale in the U.S., it’s also reluctant to enter into a pricey bidding war with Chubb.
Store closures
UBS predicts 80,000 stores will close in the U.S. by 2026.
Already, Macy’s and Bed Bath and Beyond have announced store closings in recent years.
There were 115,000 shopping centers, that includes strip centers, malls, outlet and other lifestyle centers, across the U.S. at the end of 2020, about 59 square feet of shopping center space per household.
UBS says ecommerce will force many of those stores to shut down.
Internet usage
For many Americans, going online is an important way to connect with friends and family, shop, get news and search for information.
Yet 7 percent of U.S. adults say they do not use the internet, according to a pew research center survey.
Twenty-five percent of adults ages 65 and older report never going online, compared with much smaller shares of adults under the age of 65.
Stock market update
The Dow climbs 370 points to close at a record high.
The S&P 500 also closed at a record on strong job growth.
