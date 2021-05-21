(WFSB) - Drivers are lining up to get their hands on the new Ford electric pickup truck.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 21.
How many people are ordering the truck?
Ford has taken 20,000 reservations for its new electric F-150 lightning pickup in less than 12 hours since the truck was officially unveiled.
The reservations are being closely watched by the company as well as investors to gauge the interest of customers in EV pickups.
It’s considered to be a test of whether mainstream Americans truly want electric vehicles.
Too much hand sanitizer
Area retailers couldn’t stock hand sanitizer fast enough a year ago, now they can’t give it away.
COVID-19 cases are declining as more people get vaccinated.
Health officials have said in recent months that the virus is airborne and that the disinfectants aren’t as effective as masks and distancing.
Jordan Karp, co-founder of Adirondack Distilling, which makes whiskey, vodka, and gin, told The Wall Street Journal he still has between 10,000 and 20,000 sanitizers that the company made in stock.
He said he resold some caps and bottles back to manufacturers and submitted bids to sell extra sanitizers to The State of New York.
Binge drinking
Americans drink 109 bottles of wine or 366 pints of beer every year and have the fourth highest alcohol dependence rate in the world.
An Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development report has called on governments around the world to do more to tackle binge drinking.
The U.S. drinks more than Brazil, Japan and China, but far less than Europe.
Stock market update
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied as new jobs data bolstered the stock market.
The price of Bitcoin fell after the Biden Administration announced a crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions
