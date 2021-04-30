(WFSB) - A global chip shortage is going from bad to worse.
Plus, a startup company is taking ocean waste and making outdoor furniture
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 30.
Turning junk into furniture
Yardbird is an outdoor furniture startup with an environmental conscience.
The hand-woven wicker used in Yardbird furniture uses plastic collected from beaches in the Philippines.
Yardbird's wicker contains 50 percent recycled plastic (it went as high as 64 percent in 2019) and lasts longer. As an eco-friendly company, yardbird also partners with carbon fund to offset 100 percent of its carbon footprint, and its packaging contains 50 percent recycled materials.
It sold out of $1 million worth of inventory less than a month into its launch. In 2018, it sold out of $4 million of inventory a few months into the year.
Google employees frustrated
Google's push to bring employees back to offices in September is frustrating some employees who say they'll quit if they can't be remote forever.
Google employees are expected to return to offices in September.
Google says it is saving $1 billion per year as a result of employees working from home.
Global chip shortage
Well, in the market for a new car, smartphone or washing machine this year? A global shortage of computer chips could mean you have to wait a while and pay more.
A growing number of manufacturers around the world are having trouble securing supplies of semiconductors, delaying the production and delivery of goods and threatening to push up the prices paid by consumers.
Stock market update
Stocks hit record levels as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies.
Economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than expected.
