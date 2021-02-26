(WFSB) - Many Americans are looking to switch jobs once the pandemic ends.
Plus, weekly jobless claims in Connecticut fell last week.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for Feb. 26.
Unemployment update
Just over 6,100 people filed for weekly unemployment benefits last week.
That was a drop of more than a thousand.
Nationally, jobless claims dropped as well but that may be due to severe weather in Texas and other states.
Switching jobs
A new study from IBM revealed that one in four consumers surveyed globally plan to switch employers in 2021.
The study showed voluntary job changes and skills development are still top of mind in today's labor market as employees may be seeking career changes due to disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.
Of the 28 percent of surveyed employees who plan to switch employers in 2021, the need for a more flexible work schedule or location and increased benefits and support for their well-being were cited as top reasons why.
More batteries
Ford’s top executive said the U.S. must begin building batteries for the coming wave of electric vehicles.
This would avoid supply disruptions like the semiconductor shortage now shutting American auto factories.
Ford says the U.S. government should do more to support battery production.
Stock market update
Stocks dealt with a rate shock Thursday, which sent markets plummeting.
The Dow tumbled 560 points the Nasdaq lost the most percentage-wise.
Rising interest rates could slow down the economic recovery.
