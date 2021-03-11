(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for March 11.
Unemployment
Another 725,000 people in the U.S. likely filed for new unemployment claims.
The U.S. likely saw new jobless claims drop to a fresh three-and-a-half month low, as impending spring weather and more vaccine-driven business reopenings allow hiring to pick up.
Initial unemployment claims are expected to hold below 800,000 for a third consecutive week.
The pandemic low was 711,000 in early November.
School admissions
With students applying to more schools, admissions officers struggle to predict who will actually accept their offers.
Their mathematical models to predict which admitted students might accept their offers and enroll as freshmen are proving useless because the coronavirus pandemic threw most traditional elements of the admissions process, campus visits, standardized tests, essays about busy extracurricular schedules, into disarray.
Applications submitted via the Common app, which is used by more than 900 schools, rose by 11 percent nationwide through March 1.
However, the number of applicants increased by just 2.4 percent, meaning nearly the same number of students are casting a wider net.
Traffic
Traffic congestion plummeted in the region in 2020.
Inrix said the phenomenon was seen all over the world.
It says traffic in Hartford was down 76 percent last year.
Stock market update.
The Dow ended at a record high and above 32 thousand for the first time.
The stars were aligned with stimulus and inflation under control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.