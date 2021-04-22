(WFSB) - Technology is helping drive the cost of hearing aids lower.
Plus, one in 10 U.S. families had a job loss in 2020.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 22.
Unemployment struggles
Nearly 10 percent of American families struggled with unemployment last year.
That was double the number from 2019, when 4.9 percent of families confronted unemployment.
Going electric
General Motors’ Cadillac brand is going electric, as the automaker confirmed that every new vehicle will be all-electric starting now.
Cadillac unveiled the production version of the Lyriq, its first all-electric vehicle.
Hearing loss
48 million Americans have some form of hearing loss.
Innerscope president and CEW Matthew Moore said technology, like Bluetooth, apps and cloud computing can help people get the most out of hearing amplifications.
Moore said a person can live 3 years less if they have hearing loss versus someone who uses hearing amplification.
Stock market update
The Dow closed 300 points higher to snap a 2-day drop.
Small companies jumped more than 2 percent.
Thursday is busiest day of the earnings season.
