(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for Feb. 19.
A local gunmaker is looking to hire more people, as demand soars.
Also, weekly unemployment benefit claims continue to decline in Connecticut.
Unemployment
Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in Connecticut remained on a downward trend last week.
The labor department said there were 1,093 fewer people who filed for benefits last week than the prior week.
Nationwide, jobless claims rose more than expected.
Gun demand
Connecticut Sturm Ruger is staffing up in order to meet the “historic surge” in gun demand that has depleted its inventory.
The gun maker has hired 250 employees, mostly in production, since the middle of 2020 to help replenish its stocks as the surge in demand caused combined inventories in its warehouses and distributors to decrease by 86 percent last year. Retailer inventory of Ruger also remains low.
Solar and wind energy
Americans installed record amounts of solar and wind energy during the pandemic.
Installations of wind and solar power soared 61 percent over the previous year, with 33.6 gigawatts added to the grid in 2020. That's enough energy to power roughly 11 million homes for a year and nearly 50 percent higher than the previous record, set in 2016.
Stock market update
Stocks posted modest losses as investors had little reason to buy stocks with discouraging economic data.
Energy prices have been volatile the last week as winter storms hit much of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.