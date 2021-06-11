(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for June 11.
UPS same-day delivery
The United Parcel Service is thinking about providing a new service for customers.
UPS is exploring a same-day delivery option.
The CEO said the company is testing the concept and didn’t offer other details.
A ups spokesman said the company doesn’t comment on its pilot programs.
The idea comes as the acceleration of e-commerce has pushed retailers to add more curbside and same-day delivery options.
Growing online sales
Online sales are expected to grow between 18 percent and 23 percent this year.
Also, the National Retail Federation revised its annual sales forecast for 2021, now anticipating that retail sales will increase between 10.5 percent and 13.5 percent to more than $4.44 trillion this year as the economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Airline weight safety
The Federal Aviation Administration is requiring updates to passenger and baggage weight estimates that airlines use to keep each flight within airplane safety limits.
Each U.Ss. airline must submit a plan by June 12 explaining which average weights for passengers and baggage they’ll use, down to phones and clothing, and how they estimated those weights.
It says passengers are getting heavier.
Stock market update
Tech stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a new record high.
The Nasdaq 100 jumped to the highest level since April.
