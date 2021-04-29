(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for April 29.
Version sales
Verizon is thinking about selling Yahoo and AOL.
It is considering selling its media division.
Verizon media could fetch as much as $5 billion, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The company is talking to apollo global management inc. About a deal.
Amazon stock split
There are reports that amazon will announce a stock split when it reports earnings later Thursday.
The shares are trading around $3,500 and a split would make them more affordable and increase Jeff Bezos’s net worth.
Amazon will raise wages by between 50 cents and $3 an hour for more than half a million of its U.S. employees.
The pay raises will start to take effect in the next few weeks.
Amazon employs 8,500 people in Connecticut at last count.
Interest rates
The Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero and reiterated that rising inflation was only temporary.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the recovery is “uneven and far from complete.”
The Fed may be forced to act soon as prices are rising on everything from gas to food.
Stock market update
U.S. stocks closed in the red Wednesday, following a rather quiet trading session.
