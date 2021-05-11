(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for May 11, sponsored by Access Health CT Small Business.
Pfizer stock reaction
Pfizer stock could react Tuesday after the FDA approved its vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.
The FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.
This is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States authorized for use in younger teens and adolescents
The CDC meets Wednesday to recommend use of the vaccine in this age group.
The Biden Administration has said it will quickly mobilize to ready vaccinations for 12- to-15-year-olds through the federal pharmacy program, pediatricians and family doctors.
Honda recall
Federal safety regulators are investigating reports that more than 1 million Honda Accords have a steering problem.
The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, disclosed late last week, involves Accords from model year 2013 to 2015.
There have been 107 incidents involving steering reported to the agency or Honda.
Stock market update
Technology tumbled Monday, with major indexes closing at session lows.
The Dow had reached a new record early in the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.