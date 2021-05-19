(WFSB) - The beauty industry is poised for a rush on lipstick now that the CDC has mostly lifted mask mandates.
Plus, what do Connecticut residents pay in a lifetime of taxes?
Here is the Morning Business Report for May 19.
Taxes
When it comes to lifetime taxes, Connecticut is toward the top of states at number 9.
Self.Inc said a Connecticut resident will pay $805,000 in taxes in their life, 43 percent of earnings.
New Jersey residents pay the most, almost half of all lifetime earnings to taxes.
Cutting office space
Raytheon plans to cut office space by 25 percent as it embraces hybrid work.
CEO Greg Hayes said it will welcome employees to the office only when necessary.
Raytheon is looking at reducing its 32 million square feet of space by 25 percent, or 8 million square feet.
Raytheon is headquartered in Massachusetts but owns Pratt & Whitney, based in Hartford.
Lipstick push
Mask mandates during the pandemic made it challenging to wear lipstick or lip gloss.
But with the new CDC guidelines, the beauty industry is expecting a lift in lipstick sales.
In the spring of 2020, Amazon saw sales of lipstick fall by 15 percent.
However, sales of eye makeup surged 204 percent year-over-year from April to June 2020, data analytics firm Kantar found.
Stock market update
Huge tech companies again hit the overall market.
The Dow lost 260 points.
A sharp drop in housing starts also hit stocks.
