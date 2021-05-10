(WFSB) – AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile want to delay a new rule that could lead to fewer robocalls.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 10.
Robocalls regulation
The nation’s largest wireless carriers are lobbying to delay a new regulation on robocalls.
The rule is aimed at overseas scammers who make them, citing concerns that the rule could end up blocking legitimate calls.
Many of the billions of robocalls annoying Americans emanate from India, the Philippines, and other countries.
FCC officials said the regulation, known as the Foreign Provider Prohibition, would allow them to better trace the sources of illegal calls and block companies that carry them.
App tracking
Apple released iOS 14.5 to the public at the end of April, which included the ability to stop apps from tracking activity for ad targeting purposes.
So far only 4 percent of Americans are okay with Facebook and others tracking activity.
According to Verizon media-owned Flurry Analytics, almost everyone is saying "no, thanks."
iOS users who never want to be tracked don't need to reject apps individually. They can simply go to settings, privacy, tracking, and toggle "allow apps to request to track" off.
Cannabis sales
Legal cannabis sales in the U.S. have hit a record high, according to a new report from specialist insurance intermediary New Dawn Risk.
Since the publication of New Dawn Risk’s previous report last year, U.S. sales of medical and recreational cannabis have skyrocketed, hitting $17.5 billion in 2020, a 46 percent increase from 2019.
Stock market update
Stocks jumped to record levels on Friday even after a disappointing April jobs report
The weak number made investors believe easy monetary policies that powered the market’s historic rebound will stay in place for longer.
