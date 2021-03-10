(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for March 10.
Women in the workforce
Women have dropped out of the U.S. workforce at a faster pace in states where most students are learning from home.
Before the pandemic, the participation rate of mothers in the labor force was about 18 percentage points lower than that of fathers’.
From 2019 to 2020, the gap widened by 5 points in states offering mostly remote instruction and shrunk less where traditional school continued.
The longer working women are home with their young kids, the greater the risks to their career growth -- and to the broader economic recovery.
Boeing orders
Boeing logged more jet orders than cancellations for first time in 14 months.
In its latest monthly orders and deliveries tally, the jet maker reported it had 82 new orders for airplanes in February, outpacing 51 cancellations during the same period.
The manufacturer delivered 22 planes including 18 737 max jetliners.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on sales of new planes.
Vaccine celebrations
Travel-deprived Americans are already mapping out their celebratory, post-jab “vaxications.” Bloomberg reported that travel agents have seen inquiries and bookings surge.
Travelers are looking for destinations with outdoor and “naturally social distanced activities.”
Meanwhile, Novavax said it can make 150 million COVID vaccine doses a month when and if it gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Stock market update
The Nasdaq roared back Tuesday, jumping 464 points.
Tesla soared 19 percent after a five-day losing streak and posted its biggest one-day pop since February 2020.
