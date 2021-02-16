(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Workplace impairment
With the pandemic forcing a new era in workplace safety, the National Safety Council urged employers to take a broader approach to addressing workplace impairment, which can include mental distress
The NSC urged that employer policies and procedures outline "workplace impairment" as anything that could impede one's ability to function normally or safely as a result of a number of factors – from chemical substances, such as alcohol, opioids or cannabis, to physical factors like fatigue, as well as experiencing mental distress and social factors like stress.
The NSC found 93 percent of employers agreed with a broader description – one that extended beyond substances to include health and wellbeing.
Snacking and exercise
More snacking and less exercise puts kids at greater risk for diabetes and other health concerns while learning at home.
The Wall Street Journal talked to doctors who said kids are gaining weight by staying home and remote learning.
Part of it is depression from not seeing their friends and a lack of organized sports being shut down at school.
Snowmobile sales
As the snow piles up, so are snowmobile sales, as many Americans are feeling cooped up indoors and looking for ways to get outside of the house.
The American Council of Snowmobile Association said the industry is seeing the biggest boom in more than two decades, with sales of snowmobiles up 19% from last year.
Stock market update
Stocks inched higher Friday, closing out a positive week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 27 points, for a new all-time high.
