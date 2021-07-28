MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash this morning in Manchester.
It happened just before 10 a.m. on I-84.
Officials say a car was found in the median under an overpass and one person was trapped inside.
It took firefighters about five minutes to get the person out.
The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
It is unclear if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The HOV lanes on I-84 East and West were closed while authorities investigated.
State Police continue to investigate.
