NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream is celebrating a huge anniversary this weekend.
The infamous ice cream shop said it is going to be celebrating its 106th anniversary on Sunday.
In honor of the anniversary, the shop is offering $1.06 soft serve ice cream on March 7.
These three kiddos are going to be at the 106th anniversary of Mortensen Dairy Ice cream on Sunday!! Are you?! Come...Posted by Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream on Thursday, March 4, 2021
They also said there would be some other fun surprises for kids.
