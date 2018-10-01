Researchers have detected the presence of a mosquito borne illness, known to affect animals more than humans in Connecticut, officials announced Monday afternoon.
Researchers and scientists at the State's Agricultural Experiment Station announced 4 mosquitos were tested positive for a severe mosquito-transmitted disease called Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE for short.
Researchers said one of the EEE carrying mosquitos was located in Hampton in mid-September and 3 others were located in North Stonington last week.
“The summer with the abundant rainfall and then a warmer fall is causing the mosquito population to really increase, numbers are really up and higher than average,” said State's Agricultural Experiment Station researcher, Dr. Philip Armstrong.
Dr. Armstrong told Channel 3 the increased mosquito activity is not unexpected.
“Mosquitoes are active,” said Dr. Armstrong. “And although the numbers are declining with the cooler weather, they are still active into biting people.”
Dr. Armstrong said EEE is usually found in rural areas, and while horses are more prone to infection and symptoms of the disease, humans can contract it, although rarer.
One human fatality from EEE was reported 5 years ago.
“The fatality rate is quite high about 30% of those who develop this disease, and are hospitalized die from this infection. We had one in 2013, otherwise a healthy individual,” said Dr. Armstrong.
The State's Agricultural Experiment Station operates 71 stations around the state monitoring mosquito activity and potentially harmful viruses.
Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Virginia Bieluch at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, who said that symptoms of EEE in humans often start mild before worsening.
“The most feared complication of this infection is inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis,” said Dr. Bieluch.
“Patients will get high fevers, chills, and this can progress onto seizures and even coma.”
Officials recommend using insect repellant and wearing long clothing while hiking or spending time outdoors.
Researchers said the mosquitos are active until the first hard frost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.