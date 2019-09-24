OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A “green” mosquito killing machine, invented in Connecticut is about to go on the market.
The machine is called “Sironex,” and is portable, free-standing, and solar powered, and it lures in a mosquito and then kills the larvae.
The latest model is the co-creation of Old Lyme inventor Herb Nyberg.
His son Michael developed the first one nearly 20 years ago using sonar transducers, an underwater speaker that sends pulses of sound waves at a certain frequency, which kills the mosquito larvae.
“We plan on launching it in October at PestWorld in San Diego,” Nyberg said. “These machines were used in Rio de Janeiro at the Olympics.”
According to Nyberg, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station counted 254 mosquitoes trapped near a pond, which is about ¾ of a mile from his house, and they counted 35 mosquitoes at his house.
He set up three units in his backyard. He also regularly zaps the vernal ponds on the property, which reduces his mosquito population.
The machine has seven ways to attract the pregnant mosquito, including low-level blue LED lights.
“Every five minutes or so, a little light will just illuminate to tell the homeowner that it’s working,” Nyberg said.
Every six hours, the machine automatically triggers sound waves into the water, killing the larvae.
When consumers are able to eventually buy the machine, it will likely retail for about $78.
