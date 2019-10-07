WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been weeks of concerns over Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) following three deaths and the virus detected in 20 towns as of Monday.
East Lyme was added to the list on Monday.
After a chilly weekend, many are wondering if the cold temps and frost ended the season.
According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), the season isn’t over just yet.
CAES said “Mosquitoes populations are declining with the onset of cooler temperatures and the risk for mosquito-borne disease is virtually eliminated by the first local hard frost. A hard, or killing frost occurs when temperatures drop below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for a few consecutive hours.”
The low temps Friday night into Saturday may have killed off mosquitoes in Litchfield area, but CAES said it will have a better idea when they collect data this week.
As of Monday, mosquitoes in the following towns tested positive for EEE: Bethany, Chester, East Lyme, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Lyme, Madison, Middlefield, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Shelton, South Windsor, Stamford, Stonington, Voluntown, Waterford
Dr. Theodore Andreadis, of the CT Agricultural Experiment Station, said the “suliseta melanura” mosquitoes that carry EEE generally have a flight range of 2.5 to 5.5 miles.
Therefore, folks who don’t live in one of the 20 towns identified as having mosquitoes with EEE should still take precautions.
“They need to be aware of where they are and cover up with long sleeves and long pants,” said Russell Melmed, director of the Chatham Health District.
Many towns, like Waterford, have taken precautions and cut back outdoor activities and events.
Now the state must wait for that hard frost before completely saying goodbye to the mosquitoes.
The third and most recent death was a person in their 60s who became sick during the second week of September.
The fourth person who is infected is from Colchester and is in their 40s. The person contracted the virus in late August and remains hospitalized.
The first two confirmed human cases of EEE were in the East Haddam/Colchester area.
Residents who live in towns or near towns where the EEE virus has been found in mosquitoes and/or where there has been a confirmed case of EEE involving a human, horse or bird are advised to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including:
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair
- While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven
- Use mosquito netting if sleeping outdoors
- Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure
- When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months
Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:
- Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire Swings, clogged gutters
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling
- Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use
- Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property
For more information on EEE, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.