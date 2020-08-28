HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Mosquitoes in 14 Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
This week, the state’s Agricultural Experiment Station said insects that have tested positive were found in several of the state's largest cities, including Bridgeport, Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Stamford and Wethersfield.
Additionally, it has been found in Branford, Darien, Greenwich, Guilford, New Canaan, Newington, Norwalk, and Waterbury.
One person in the state has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Additionally, two mosquitoes trapped in the state tested positive for EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis). They were trapped in Hampton and Stonington.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active
- Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors
- Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors
Keep tabs on the state's testing results by clicking here.
