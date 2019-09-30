BETHANY, CT (WFSB) – Mosquitoes in Bethany, trapped at a testing station, tested positive for Eastern Equine Enchephalitis (EEE).
The Quinnipiack Valley Health District said the trapping station had Cs. melanura mosquito pool was collected on September 23.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cs. melanura is not considered to be an important vector of EEE to humans because it feeds almost exclusively on birds.
Even though they don’t pose a threat to humans, the QVHD is advising residents to protect themselves by minimizing outdoor activity from dusk to down.
The health district is continuing to monitor mosquito activity until the first hard frost.
