NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitoes, both native and exotic, are on the rise in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station presented on Tuesday the findings of two decades worth of research.
It found that overall mosquito abundance has increased by 60 percent over the last 20 years.
The CAES said it analyzed the insects at 87 trapping sites throughout the state.
Overall, a south-to-north trend of increasing species richness was detected, which meant that many species have been moving northward, possibly in response to changes in land use and climate.
"Changes to land and climate create unique chances for opportunistic insects – such as mosquitoes – to take advantage of the many habitats we create for them," said Dr. Joseph McMillan, a lead coauthor and Post-Doctoral Scientist at CAES. "As humans continue to alter the environment, mosquitoes are poised to benefit from these changes."
Mosquitoes are collected each year at the sites from June through October, identified to the species level, and tested for viral infection to assess the risk of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses. The resulting data generated from the program was analyzed in the current study, the CAES said.
"This study shows the value of long-term surveillance data," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, coauthor and Medical Entomologist at CAES. "It clearly shows that mosquitoes are on the rise in Connecticut and provides a baseline for monitoring future population changes and range expansions that are anticipated under climate change."
The CAES released a timeline of its mosquito and arbovirus surveillance network, ranging from 1996 - 2019.
The top portion of the timeline identified significant events in the development of the network with special mention of published reports of mosquito communities in the state. The bottom portion identified year of first detection for 11 invasive and range-expansion mosquito species detected through the surveillance network.
