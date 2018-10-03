HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - The eastern equine encephalitis virus was recorded two towns last month.
According to scientists with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, mosquitoes with the virus were trapped on Sept. 19 in Hampton and Sept. 26 in North Stonington.
The detections marked the first this year for the state.
There are no reported human or horse cases of EEE, scientists said on Wednesday.
"Although mosquito populations are declining with the onset of cool weather, the late season detection of EEE virus and the continued detection of West Nile virus requires continued vigilance," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. "We will continue to monitor the situation and trap mosquitoes until the first killing frost."
West Nile Virus was identified in mosquitoes at 65 sites in 53 towns. Seventeen people contracted the virus so far this year.
"Mosquitoes are still active, and EEE virus and West Nile virus continue to circulate in Connecticut," said Dr. Theodore Andreadis, director of the CAES. "I encourage residents to take simple steps to prevent mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when biting mosquitoes are most active."
On average, six human cases of EEE are reported each year in the United States. The mortality rate of hospitalized patients is one-third and approximately one-half of survivors suffer from permanent neurological damage. In Connecticut, outbreaks of EEE have occurred sporadically in horses since 1938 and the first locally-acquired human case and fatality was reported in the fall of 2013.
West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the United States and reemerges every summer in Connecticut. One hundred fifty-one human cases of West Nile virus, including three deaths, have been diagnosed in Connecticut residents since 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.