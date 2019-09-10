GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Groton and Ledyard are now among the towns in Connecticut where mosquitoes have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Last week, officials said mosquitoes in Plainfield, Shelton, Madison, Voluntown, North Stonington, Stonington, Chester, Haddam, Hampton, and Killingworth have also tested positive for EEE.
So far there haven’t been any human cases of EEE since 2013, but it can be fatal.
Symptoms include a high fever, headache, and a stiff neck.
Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites:
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
- While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.
- Use mosquito netting if sleeping outdoors.
- Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.
- When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.
Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:
- Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire
- Swings, clogged gutters.
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.
- Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.
- Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.
For more information on EEE and West Nile Virus, click here.
