NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitoes in North Stonington tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to local health officials.

The Ledge Light Health District announced on Tuesday that mosquitoes collected in town on Aug. 31 had the virus.

However, it said the mosquito primarily feeds on amphibians and invertebrates.

Ledge Light said positive WNV mosquitoes are normally expected during the summer months, and their presence serves as a reminder for residents to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

Last week, the state Department of Public Health confirmed the third human case of WNV.

It also said the risk for contracting the virus was higher this year due to the excess rain. Standing water, such as in bird baths and buckets, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The DPH detected WNV-positive mosquitoes in nearly three-dozen Connecticut municipalities.