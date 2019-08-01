EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Mosquitoes trapped in one shoreline town have tested positive for West Nile virus.
According to the state’s Mosquito Management Program, mosquitoes that were trapped in East Haven on July 30 tested positive for West Nile.
“The West Nile virus season has begun,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “We typically first detect West Nile virus in mosquitoes from late-June to mid-July so this year's detection is later than usual. Nevertheless, virus activity can escalate very quickly and we anticipate further build-up of the virus from now through September."
Just last week, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said mosquitoes in Fairfield, North Haven, West Haven, and South Windsor tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus.
Researchers said 13 mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus, six of them in West Haven.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.
- Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.
