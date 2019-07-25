WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- While no mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for West Nile or Eastern Equine Encephalitis yet, some recently were found carrying Jamestown Canyon Virus.
According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, mosquitoes in Fairfield, North Haven, West Haven, and South Windsor tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus.
Researchers said 13 mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus, six of them in West Haven.
The virus was first detected in Colorado in 1961, causing mild flu-like symptoms. It can also lead to other illnesses like meningitis and encephalitis.
“Jamestown Canyon Virus can cause human disease, but is exceedingly rare. Here in CT we only have two documented cases over the last 20 years. One of those human cases, was last year," said Dr. Philip Armstrong of the CT Agricultural Experiment Station.
Experts are reminding everyone to always take precaution.
“So if you want to protect yourself and your family against Jamestown Canyon Virus or any of the other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes there are simple measures you can take, covering up, wearing long sleeve plants, shirts when outdoors when mosquitoes are biting, consider wearing repellent," Armstrong said.
For more information on the virus, click here.
