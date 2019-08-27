(WFSB) -- As West Nile Virus has been detected across Connecticut, so has Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
On Tuesday, health officials said mosquitoes now trapped in seven towns have tested positive for EEE.
The towns include Voluntown, North Stonington, Stonington, Chester, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth.
Just on Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the state's fourth human case, found in a woman in her 50s from Bristol County.
There have been no human cases of EEE reported in Connecticut.
However, two horses in the state have been euthanized due to EEE illnesses.
Since the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station started testing mosquitoes this season, it detected West Nile Virus in 14 towns.
Those towns included Chester, East Haven, Greenwich, Groton, Hartford, Manchester, New Haven, North Haven, North Stonington, South Windsor, Stamford, Voluntown, West Haven and Wethersfield.
Residents are reminded to avoid outdoor activities from one hour before to one hour after dawn and dusk to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
For more information, click here.
