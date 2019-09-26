EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people in Connecticut are dead from Eastern Equine Encephalitis and the virus has been detected in at least 15 towns.
Town officials in East Hartford said there's a scheduled conference call on Thursday with the state Department of Public Health to get a status update on the mosquito situation.
They're confident EEE is a problem that will linger for at least another week.
Health officials said the state has never seen this much activity with EEE in mosquitoes.
The last time there was a death from EEE in Connecticut was in 2013.
The two people who died this season were from East Lyme and Old Lyme.
While most of the mosquitoes found to have the virus were in the southeastern part of the state, some were also detected in South Windsor.
As of Wednesday, officials said mosquitoes in the following towns tested positive for EEE: Chester, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Lyme, Madison, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Shelton, South Windsor, Stonington, Voluntown
Neighboring Massachusetts has seen four deaths so far this season.
That news has Connecticut border towns and beyond taking precautions.
Suffield, Windsor, Windsor Locks, Enfield, Granby and others have rescheduled evening activities because of mosquitoes. EEE has not been found in those towns.
Wednesday night, the football field in East Hartford emptied as soon as the clock struck 5:30 p.m.
Town officials said until the state's first frost, nothing will be happening after sunset.
When the sun goes down, drivers can expect to see signs posted along Connecticut highways to warn people about being outside at dusk and dawn.
Parks around the state are also closing at dusk.
"If you don’t have to be out in the morning or evening, stay in, it’s just common sense," said John Talbot of East Granby.
Health officials said people could wear long sleeves and pants and use bug spray as precautions.
Additional precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
- While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.
- Use mosquito netting if sleeping outdoors.
- Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.
- When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.
Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:
- Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings, clogged gutters.
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.
- Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.
- Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.
For more information on EEE, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.