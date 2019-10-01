BETHANY, CT (WFSB) – Mosquitoes now in Bethany and Middlefield have tested positive for Eastern Equine Enchephalitis (EEE).
The Quinnipiack Valley Health District said Monday the trapping station had a "Cs. melanura mosquito pool" that was collected on Sept. 23.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cs. melanura is not considered to be an important vector of EEE to humans because it feeds almost exclusively on birds.
Even though they don’t pose a threat to humans, the QVHD is advising residents to protect themselves by minimizing outdoor activity from dusk to down.
On Tuesday, Middlefield was added to the list of towns where EEE was detected.
As of Oct. 1, the following towns have been found with mosquitoes having EEE: Bethany, Chester, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Lyme, Madison, Middlefield, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Shelton, South Windsor, Stonington, Voluntown.
Two EEE deaths have been reported so far this year. The two people who died were from Old Lyme and East Lyme.
The towns where horses have tested positive for EEE include: Colchester, Columbia, Montville, Salem, Sterling, Voluntown
In light of the two deaths, numerous legislators have asked Gov. Ned Lamont to review and consider the use of mosquito pesticides in areas with high EEE activity.
Several towns have been spraying pesticides in small areas, but the lawmakers are requesting a more widespread spraying.
Many towns across the state have also been taking precautions, by limiting outdoor activities and events.
The health district is continuing to monitor mosquito activity until the first hard frost.
For more information from the Environmental Protection Agency on bug repellents, click here.
EEE information can be found here.
